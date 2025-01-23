Pooja Bhatt defends Saif Ali Khan amid conspiracy theories around his recovery: ‘We should be applauding him’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s quick recovery after a stabbing incident has raised questions, with many wondering how he was discharged just four days after undergoing a six-hour surgery. Now, Pooja Bhatt has slammed trolls circulating conspiracy theories about his swift recovery. Also read: Sharmila Tagore meets auto driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital: ‘I touched her feet, she praised me’ On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra area of Mumbai.

Pooja defends

In an interview with ETimes, Pooja spoke about Saif Ali Khan’s grit and dismissed the ‘conspiracy theorists’.

Pooja said, "The graphic details of the stabbing that emerged in the media painted an image in people’s heads about Saif's physical state. That image was perhaps not in sync with the visuals of seeing him walk out of hospital on his own two feet."

The actor feels Saif has shown courage and set an example for others. She insisted that people should stop speculating. Pooja added, "But don't these very people forget that they lauded him for walking himself into the hospital as well? A man who checks himself into the hospital in a wounded, traumatised condition surely has the grit to walk out of the hospital on his own. We should be applauding this instead of resorting to being conspiracy theorists."

Her comment comes after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said that he is wondering how he was discharged just four days after undergoing a six-hour surgery.

“There are certain unanswered questions in my mind, and I believe many citizens of Mumbai feel the same… When the attack on him happened, it was reported by doctors that a 2.5-inch knife had pierced his back. The doctors also mentioned that the surgery lasted six hours. Moreover, the auto driver who transported him said that he was in a severely injured and bloody condition when he was brought to the hospital,” said Sanjay Nirupam, adding, “Was the treatment so extraordinary, or should I say has the medical sector advanced so much, that just four days later, Saif Ali Khan returned home jumping and moving?”

About the attack

