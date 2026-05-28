Pooja Bhatt says Soni Razdan felt guilty about breaking Mahesh Bhatt’s marriage: ‘There is no space for anybody in..’

Actor Pooja Bhatt has revealed that Soni Razdan once struggled with guilt over breaking the marriage of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt. Pooja shared that she had urged Soni not to carry that burden on herself, adding that it was her father, Mahesh, who first told her about falling in love with Soni long before the world knew about their relationship.

Pooja recalls her conversation with Soni Razdan

It is believed that Mahesh Bhatt met Soni Razdan during the filming of Saaransh (1984), following which they started dating.

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Recently, Pooja joined Vickey Lalwani for an interview on his YouTube channel, where she spoke about her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and her bond with Soni Razdan.

During the chat, Pooja looked back at the conversation she had with Soni Razdan in Coonoor, saying, “Soni had a heart-to-heart conversation with me... She said, ‘Pooja, I too feel so guilty, felt very guilty’. I told her with all of my heart, ‘Soni, you could not have broken up a relationship that was together. There is no space for anybody in a relationship that is solid unless there are crevices there or something was lacking so somebody else could come and find that space.’”

Pooja also revealed that her father had told her about Soni Razdan much earlier than the rest of the world did.

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{{^usCountry}} She said, “In fact, I knew about Soni before my mother did. He woke me up and said, ‘I have to let you know that I have met this lady and I am going to be moving out. It doesn’t mean that I love you any less, and I will always be there.’ I said agar woh mujhe nahi kahega to kisko kahega? (If he won’t say it to me, then who will he say it to?) I would rather have heard it from my father’s mouth or my mother’s mouth than hear it from Stardust magazine, Cine Blitz or the mohalla.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said, “In fact, I knew about Soni before my mother did. He woke me up and said, ‘I have to let you know that I have met this lady and I am going to be moving out. It doesn’t mean that I love you any less, and I will always be there.’ I said agar woh mujhe nahi kahega to kisko kahega? (If he won’t say it to me, then who will he say it to?) I would rather have heard it from my father’s mouth or my mother’s mouth than hear it from Stardust magazine, Cine Blitz or the mohalla.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here, Pooja admitted that she did see her mother’s pain, but her parents “always maintained decorum and grace with each other.” More about Mahesh’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here, Pooja admitted that she did see her mother’s pain, but her parents “always maintained decorum and grace with each other.” More about Mahesh’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

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Mahesh Bhatt was previously married to Kiran Bhatt. They have two children – Pooja and Rahul. Later, Mahesh met Soni Razdan during the shoot of Saaransh. They got married on April 20, 1986, and had Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

In an interview with Simi Garewal in 1998, Soni and Mahesh spoke about the origins of their love and how they overcame obstacles. Asked if she had any resentments towards his first family, Soni said, “For a while, maybe, but that went away over the years.” She added, “We get along very well now, but we’d had our fights. Initially, when we weren’t married, there were problems. But after that, once I got married to him, we’ve been very, very good to each other.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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