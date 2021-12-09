Pooja Bhatt supports Kamya Panjabi’s reply to troll, lauds women with ‘strength to walk away from dead marriage’

As television actor Kamya Panjabi hit back at an Instagram user who tried to shame her for her previous marriage not working out, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt came out in support of her. Sharing Kamya’s tweet, Pooja said that it takes courage to end a ‘dead marriage’.

“More power to you and ALL the women out there who muster up the strength to walk away from a dead marriage and reclaim themselves in a world that tells them they are nothing without a man in their lives. It takes courage to walk alone and take full responsibility for one’s life,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, Kamya shared a video, in which she talked about women’s empowerment. However, one Instagram user commented, “Ek apni shaadi to bacha ni payi talaq ho gya. Fir dusri shadi...had hai (You could not even save your own marriage. You got divorced, and then married for the second time. This is the limit).”

More power to you & ALL the women out there who muster up the strength to walk away from a dead marriage & reclaim themselves in a world that tells them they are nothing without a man in their lives. It takes courage to walk alone & take full responsibility for one’s life ✊🙏 https://t.co/cmpjvMExOW — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) December 9, 2021

Kamya, who was previously married to Bunty Negi, said that divorce is not the end of a woman’s life. She also said that every woman should raise her voice against people with such a mindset. “Mujhe kamzor naa samajna main ladki hoon lad sakti hoon (Do not think of me as weak. I am a woman and I can fight),” she added. She is now married to Shalabh Dang.

Pooja separated from her husband Manish Makhija in 2014. However, they are not legally divorced.

During an appearance on Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two, Kamya talked about being trolled for her failed marriage and said that her daughter Aara, who was five years old at the time, was also not spared.

Kamya said that she is not bothered by comments on the way she dresses and other things but added, “When it comes to my daughter, mujhe lagta hai ki main jaa ke unka gala kaat doon. Log yeh bhi nahi sochte hai ki aap uss bachchi ke baare mein baat kar rahe ho jise duniyadaari se koi lena-dena nahi hai, jise kuch nahi pata hai (I feel like slitting their throats. People don’t even think that they are talking about a child who knows nothing about the world).”