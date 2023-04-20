Pooja Hegde on those calling Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 'South movie': I am a Telugu in the film

Pooja Hegde is creating quite a buzz in Hindi films with her big release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the masala entertainer stars Pooja opposite Salman Khan. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Pooja opened up about her expectations from the film ahead of its release. Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Salman Khan's film is heavy on action scenes as he steps up to protect his loved ones

Pooja Hegde will be starring opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja shared her feeling as the film is approaching Friday, “I am excited and nervous. It’s a mixed bag of emotions rather. I hope people like me and my character.” One of Pooja’s last releases Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas, underperformed at the box office. Then came Cirkus, with Ranveer Singh, which fell flat severely.

Pooja Hegde who is keeping all her hopes on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has already won hearts with her endearing chemistry with Salman Khan in the trailer. Talking about her character, Pooja said, “I am actually playing an archaeologist. We wanted to basically play with my ‘bhai’ dialogue because she doesn’t know how to address Salman. Everybody calls him bhai.”

Pooja and Salman shine in the trailer with their one-liners. Pooja feels her equation with Salman came out effortlessly and naturally. Explaining how Salman Khan is as a co-star, she said, “He is called bhaijaan. It's been great working with him. He is so real and honest, He says whatever he has on his mind, and that's something I like. He is transparent about his thoughts. He helped me while working on the film and vice versa.” She also said she learnt about being spontaneous on the sets from him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also recalled how food was a crucial part of the film shoot. “There’s always been a lot of food on the sets. Salman Khan is a foodie and my middle name is food. I live to eat. I just make sure I am working out well.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s trailer won hearts already. However, a section of people also compared it to South Indian films. After Pooja shared the trailer on her Instagram account, a user commented, “Kis kis ko Bollywood nhi South ki movie lag rahi hai (this doesn’t feel like a Hindi movie.” But, Pooja reflected on it positively, “Our film is related to South (India).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am a Telugu in the film. It’s good that Indian cinema is now coming together as one. It’s required to be so because in the film a girl from Hyderabad comes to Delhi. She is introduced to a new place, two different worlds you’ll see.

“Because the girl is Telugu we have also shown Bathukamma in the film. It’s a Telugu festival. There they are singing in Telugu because it would have been weird to show it in Hindi. So, what is authentic to the script is done,” she added. She clarified how she isn’t bothered by these comparisons. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on Friday, on the occasion of Eid 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times. She writes about Bollywood, K-Drama, K-Pop, OTT shows, exclusive interviews and everything else about your favourite celebrities....view detail