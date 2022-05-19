Pooja Hegde stuns in white, Tamannaah Bhatia in black but TV actor Helly Shah steals attention at Cannes Film Festival

Indian celebrities left a significant impression on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. From Pooja Hegde in white to Tamannaah Bhatia in black and Helly Shah putting up a stunning appearance in a grey-green gown, the red carpet was certainly lit with several Indian faces. Aishwarya Rai also walked the red carpet in a ball gown. Also read: Aishwarya Rai walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in extravagant floral gown. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja Hegde was a delight in an elaborate strapless gown with a feather-skirt. While sharing pictures of her look on Instagram, Pooja mentioned a hashtag 'Crafted in India', hinting the look was created by an Indian designer.

Pooja Hegde attends Top Gun: Maverick screening at Cannes Film Festival. (Reuters) (REUTERS)

During the inauguration of Indian pavilion at the 75th edition of the event, Pooja said, according to ANI, "I've not come (to the Cannes Film Festival) with a brand, but I've come with brand India. I've come (here) as a representative. It's an honour for me to be very honest to come (here) as an Indian actor celebrating Indian cinema."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamannaah, meanwhile, walked the red carpet in a shimmery, strapless black gown with a thigh-high slit. She wore it with a sheer cape.

Helly Shah, best known for her roles in TV shows such as Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, also made her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. She walked the red carpet in a studded grey-green gown with a matching cape. Variety shared a video to give a better look at Helly as she attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the Cannes Film Festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helly is the second TV actor from India after Hina Khan to represent the country at Cannes. Hina shared pictures of her in a gown as she did a photo shoot in Cannes on Wednesday.

Hina Khan in Cannes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Pooja and Tamannaah walked the red carpet with the likes of AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur as part of the Indian contingent. The festival is special this year for India as it has been chosen as the 'Country of Honour' at Marche Du Film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON