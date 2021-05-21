Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Prachi Desai recalls being 'disrespected' by prominent directors: 'They wanted me to be hot'
bollywood

Prachi Desai recalls being 'disrespected' by prominent directors: 'They wanted me to be hot'

Talking about the sexist nature of the film industry, Prachi Desai has said that for the longest time, all that she'd be asked to do was to focus on being 'hot'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Prachi Desai at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish awards. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Actor Prachi Desai, who transitioned to movies after a successful career in television, has spoken about being disrespected by prominent directors and turning down sexist films.

She said that for the longest time, all that she'd be asked to do was to focus on being 'hot'. She said that because of her refusal to take on thankless roles, a negative impression of her was formed in the film industry.

"I have never wanted to work in films that are sexist. And in this industry, I have fought with this notion for a long time. All that people wanted me to be was 'hot'," Prachi told a leading daily. "The feedback I got from several male producers and directors was that I had to work on being hot. So, I picked less work and I chose to stay away. I said no to some big, but very sexist films."

Recalling how she was treated by some 'prominent directors', Prachi said that they were not used to being turned down. She said that often, she would be asked to sign on to a project without a script or a narration. "I could not possibly give the nod to a film like that. I dealt with this for two years before deciding to not put up with it anymore. The notion that others developed was that I was not interested. Word spread, and some people merely on hearsay didn’t approach me," she said.

Also read: Prachi Desai shares casting couch experience, says it was a ‘big film’ and director called her even after she said no

Prachi made her television debut with Kasam Se. She made her film debut with Rock On!!. The actor has appeared in films such as Life Partner, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan, and I, Me Aur Main. Her latest release was Silence... Can You Hear It?.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prachi desai bol bachchan once upon a time in mumbaai

Related Stories

bollywood

Prachi Desai admits her career has suffered due to nepotism, calls it ‘a reality that is best accepted’

PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:01 PM IST
bollywood

Prachi Desai says she was replaced for refusing to do 'sexy, raunchy' scenes, was told she's 'not hot enough'

PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 04:41 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP