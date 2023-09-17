Prajakta Koli gets engaged to boyfriend Vrishank Khanal, shares pic; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Varun Dhawan react

Actor Prajakta Koli has announced her engagement to boyfriend Vrishank Khanal. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Prajakta and Vrishank shared a joint post. They made the announcement with a picture. (Also Read | Prajakta Koli talks about her new Audible series Desi Down Under and that one lifesaving skill she wants to learn)

Prajakta shares pic with Vrishank

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal shared a new post.

In the selfie, Prajakta showed off her ring as she posed with Vrishank amid greenery. In the picture, Prajakta had a surprised expression on her face as Vrishank laughed while wrapping his arm around her. In the photo, Prajakta wore a black outfit while Vrishank was seen in a white T-shirt and a black jacket.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Guneet Monga, Varun Dhawan react

Prajakta captioned the post, "@vrishankkhanal is now my ex-boyfriend (ring and black heart suit emojis)." Reacting to the post, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said, "Congrats!!" Varun Dhawan posted red heart emojis. Neeti Mohan wrote, "Wishing you guys a lifetime of joy and happiness."

Guneet Monga's comment read, "Best news!!! Congratulations both of you." Kartiki Gonsalves wrote, "A big congratulations." Maniesh Paul commented, "Congrats guys!!! All the best @vrishankkhanal." He also added, "@mostlysane now return his passport to him." Sophie Choudry, Bharti Singh and Sharvari Wagh wrote "Congratulations".

About Prajakta and Vrishank

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating each other for several years now. They regularly share posts on Instagram featuring each other and have been on several trips together. Currently, Prajakta and Vrishank are in the US. Recently, Prajakta and Vrishank shared a post from Pennsylvania. As per reports, Vrishank is a lawyer by profession.

About Prajakta and her projects

Prajakta was recently seen in Anu Menon's Neeyat. It also starred Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, and Danesh Razvi. It released in theatres on July 7.

In 2020, Prajakta released a short film, Khayali Pulao, about female empowerment in rural Haryana. She was also seen in the Netflix series Mismatched, released in November 2020. Prajakta also featured in Mismatched season two (2022). Fans also saw her in JugJugg Jeeyo as Ginny. She became famous for her YouTube channel Mostly Sane which is counted among the top six female-run entertainment channels in India.

Prajakta is all set to make her debut as an author with an upcoming romantic novel, titled Too Good To Be True. The book is scheduled to release in 2024.

