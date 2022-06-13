Pranitha Subhash: Brought the roof down with my screams during labour pain

Last week, actor Pranitha Subhash announced that she has welcomed a baby girl, and she admits the feeling of becoming a mother hasn’t sunk in yet, saying the whole experience was crazy yet surreal.

“Holding my daughter in my hands for the first time was absolutely surreal. I couldn’t believe it, even now, I can’t believe it. It is taking me a long time to sink in,” says Subhash, who announced the arrival of her daughter through a picture on social media.

All through her pregnancy, the 29-year-old kept meeting expectant mothers, and new moms to hear their birth stories as a prep for her delivery, but no amount of stories could have prepared her for the moment.

“I met communities of pregnant women, where everyone used to share their birth stories because I like to know what are the different possibilities, how it all happens because it is really scary. It got me really tensed up, especially when I got close to the delivery date,” she confesses.

Opening up about her own birth story, the Bhuj: The Pride of India actor shares, “For me, it started in the evening when I was induced, by midnight, I started getting pain, which started becoming intense towards the morning, and became really intense between 7 am to 10 am… I really brought the roof down by screaming, shouting and saying rubbish things”.

“In fact, I was apologising to the doctors and nurses when I was screaming, saying ‘it is so painful. I can’t take it and have to scream it out’. But they were so calm about it. It was absolutely crazy and finally the baby came. It was surreal. I don’t know how it all happened. I can’t really explain how it happened. I don’t even remember because too many things were happening at once,” she continues.

Subhash, who got married last year to businessman Nithin Raju, says she is excited and nervous about raising her daughter, as she says, “I get excited when I see other moms having fun with their kids, and nervous when I hear them cribbing”.

“When I conceived, I was super happy, But as symptoms (and body started changing), it really put me on edge. I kept calling my mum telling her about everything. It does stress you out, especially being an actor, but at the end of the day it is all worth it,” she says.

Now, when it comes to her work, she plans to take it slow. “I want to balance my professional life with personal life going forward. But right now, I have decided to take it slow because I want to give all my time to my daughter,” she concludes.

