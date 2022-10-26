‘Prankster’ Saif Ali Khan poses with Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan in unseen pics from family pool party

Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared family photos from a recent party at Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home. The pictures featured Saif and Saba with actor-mother Sharmila Tagore and actor-sister Soha Ali Khan. Saba called her brother Saif a ‘prankster' and expressed her love for him on the festival of Bhai Dooj. Recently, Saif had hosted a pool party for his family as actor-wife Kareena Kapoor filmed her upcoming movie in London. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in black as they celebrate Diwali with Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu. See pics)

In the family picture, Saif wore a T-shirt with dark sunglasses. He gave funny expressions in the photos. Saba wore a floral dress and sat beside Saif. Sharmila wore a green kurta with dark green pants. She completed her look with brown sunglasses and sat beside Soha. Soha tilted towards her mother while posing for the camera. She wore a sleeveless tie dye kurta. The family sat on a sofa and smiled while getting clicked in an outdoor shot at Saif's home.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Saba wrote, “Big bro... Prankster pakka (for real). But wouldn't change that for anything (red heart emoji). Love you bhai (brother)!” She used the hashtags ‘happy Bhai Dooj' and ‘siblings’ along with ‘Saif Ali Khan Pataudi’ and ‘family love’ in the caption.

Reacting to the photos, one person commented, “I loved Saif reactions.” Another person wrote, “Very nice picture.” A person also commented, “Saifoo"(Saif) with smiling face with heart eye emoji. Few fans dropped heart emojis on the picture.

Sharmila Tagore married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968. The couple has three children together – son Saif Ali Khan, and daughters Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took after their mother and became actors, Saba is a jewellery designer.

Saba often shares family pictures on Instagram. Recently, she shared some pictures featuring their brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Jehangir Ali Khan from Inaaya's birthday celebrations.

Saif will be next seen in the upcoming film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to be released in 2023. He was recently seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte.

