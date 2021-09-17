Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pranutan Bahl revisits her grandmother Nutan's timeless melody
Actor Pranutan Bahl, who stars in Helmet, admits that she indeed was nervous about this whole performance as she realises that she was stepping into the shoes of a legend.
By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Pranutan Bahl paid tribute to grand mother Nutan by dancing on her song, Mora Gora Ang Laile.

Pranutan Bahal paid homage to her late grandmother, yesteryear actor Nutan, by sharing a video of her dancing on the popular song Mora Gora Ang Laile from the film Bandini (1963).

Dressed in all-black salwar kameez, Pranutan showcased graceful moves and added alongside the video, “This is a really special one because it’s my dadi’s song (sic).”

A still from the song, Mora Gora Ang Laile

Talking about recreating the track, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Pranutan says, “It was a wonderful experience, and I was obviously very nervous because it is a classic song. We all know that it is performed by an absolute legend, which is my dadi. This is one of my absolute favourite songs. I’ve been learning Bharatnatyam but I wanted to do Kathak for this song.”

The daughter of Mohnish Bahal, the actor admits that she indeed was nervous about this whole performance as she realizes that she was stepping into the shoes of a legend.

“I didn’t get a lot of time to prepare for it so I was more nervous. But I just wanted to do this once and see how it will turn out,” she adds.

Pranutan, who made her Bollywood debut with Notebook in 2019, says she is overwhelmed by the love she has received for her tribute to her grandmother.

“I feel honoured when audiences talk about my resemblance to dadi. She was one of a kind, and I really enjoy her performances, with Bandini being my favourite. I am overwhelmed with all the love and beautiful responses that I have been getting on my performance. A big hug to all my fans,” she concludes.

