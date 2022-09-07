Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee dances with Gurmeet Choudhary in new video. Watch

Television actor Debina Bonnerjee shared a video in which she and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary were seen dancing. Last month, the couple announced their second anniversary. Earlier this year in April, the two welcomed their daughter Lianna Choudhary. Also Read: Gurmeet Choudhary reacts on Debina being trolled for second pregnancy; says it is the best thing to happen to them

Sharing the video, Debina wrote, “Together we always create magic.” In the clip, Debina was wearing an orange dress, while Gurmeet donned an all-white look. They were dancing to Brother Louie Mix '98. One fan commented “Beautiful couple.” Another one wrote, “I was waiting for this Instagram Reel from you.” While one said, “You guys are rocking it," many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Last month, while sharing a photo with Gurmeet and Lianna, Debina announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She captioned it, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us." She added a string of hashtags-- Baby no 2, Mommie again, On the way, Pregnancy diaries, Daddy again, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee.

On April 4 they shared a video revealing that they welcomed their first child Lianna. On Instagram, they posted the clip and wrote, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."

Last month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gurmeet said that they took the decision as they wanted Lianna to have a sibling. “I always wanted ke uska ek sibling ho, jiske saath woh badi ho (I always wanted Lianna to have a sibling, with whom she can grow up with). I think when a kid grows up with another, they are never lonely. Mere bhai aur mere mein bhi 11 mahine ka hi difference hai bas (My brother and I have an age difference of 11 months). Our parents looked after us together, and we grew up. So, I think it is the best thing to happen to us. Now, we will be a complete family, as it is often said, ‘hum do, humare do (we two and ours two)’."

