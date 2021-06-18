Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pregnant Geeta Basra says Harbhajan Singh has 'totally taken charge' of daughter Hinaya: 'He's hands-on'

Geeta Basra has said that her husband Harbhajan Singh has been hands-on during her second pregnancy, and has been taking care of their daughter, Hinaya.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021
Former actor Geeta Basra has said that her cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh has a 'huge involvement' in her day-to-day life, especially now, when they are expecting their second child.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh have one daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was born in 2016. Their second child is due in July.

Asked about Harbhajan's involvement now that she's in her final trimester, Geeta told SpotboyE, "Huge involvement. He told me very clearly to rest. After he is back from IPL, he's totally taken charge of handling Hinaya. He takes care of her bathing, waking her up for school and getting her ready for the classes - he is hands-on! And that's nice because he gets his time with Hinaya too as he's not usually at home often. And now that I am in my last trimester, things get even more difficult for me, so it's great that he is around taking care of Hinaya."

Geeta said that as a couple, they're coping with the challenges of a pandemic pregnancy as best they can. "We try to balance as much as possible, keep a positive vibe at home, play with Hinaya, make her feel that we being around her is the best thing to happen. We take her downstairs for a walk in our building. Besides all this, we try to keep the environment at home very normal and not make it look like something is wrong outside. Also, my child is very understanding, she knows that there is a pandemic, so she doesn't give me a hard time," she said.

Also read: Geeta Basra was sceptical about dating Harbhajan Singh because she'd heard 'stories' about cricketers: 'Girls line up'

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Geeta had said that her first pregancy was a 'smoother ride' compared to this time around. "Hinaya’s was a smoother ride in terms of eating but this time, it is difficult to eat and I am not craving anything," she'd said, calling her second pregnancy 'difficult'.

