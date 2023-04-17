Pregnant Sana Khan reacts to 'weird' video of her getting breathless as husband hurries her at Baba Siddique Iftar party

Former actor Sana Khan was seen at Baba Siddique's Iftar party in Mumbai on Sunday. Sana, who is pregnant with her first child, was joined by her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad at the politician's star-studded bash, also attended by actor Salman Khan. A video of Sana, in which her husband held her hand as they walked past paparazzi at the venue, was shared online, and many reacted to Sana looking 'breathless' in the clip. Now, Sana has reacted to the video doing the rounds on social media. Also read: Sana Khan expecting first child with husband Anas Saiyad Sana Khan with Mufti Anas Saiyad at Baba Siddique's Iftar party.

On Sunday, Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad's video from Baba Siddique's Iftar party was shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram. The caption read, "Sana Khan thak gayi (Sana Khan looks tired)! Sana Khan along with her husband attended the Iftar party tonight by Baba Siddique!! Seems like they were in hurry!!" A person commented on it, "Let her breathe, man." Another one said, "Why is he pulling her that fast in her condition?" One more said, “She looks breathless, she’s pregnant...”

The video came to Sana's notice, and she took to the comments section and requested her 'lovely brothers and sisters' to not be worried about her well-being. Sana, who was dressed in a black outfit, thanked fans for their concern as she reacted to the paparazzi video, saying it 'looks weird' to her, too. She wrote, "This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me, in fact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and (getting) uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit and have water and some air. I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we did not want to disturb the paps (paparazzi), who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request, please don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for your concern. Loads of love to everyone here."

Sana, who was seen on Bigg Boss 6, quit her acting career before she married Anas in November 2020. In March this year, Sana confirmed her pregnancy in an interview. "I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it," said Sana in an interview with Iqra TV.

