Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Preity Zinta dances as Punjab Kings acquires Shikhar Dhawan for 8.25 crore: 'Always wanted him in our team'
bollywood

Preity Zinta dances as Punjab Kings acquires Shikhar Dhawan for 8.25 crore: 'Always wanted him in our team'

Preity Zinta shared a dancing video of herself, after her team Punjab Kings bought Shikhar Dhawan at the IPL auction. 
Preity Zinta welcomes Shikhar Dhawan to Punjab Kings.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 04:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Preity Zinta who co-owns Punjab Kings shared a video of herself dancing after her team bought batsman Shikhar Dhawan at the IPL auction. Preity, who welcomed twins in November, earlier shared that she will not be able to make it to the auction, but will be watching it from home.

Sharing a video of herself on her Instagram Stories, Preity wrote, “Yeah we got Shikhar Dhawan. Always wanted him in our team.”

Preity Zinta's team Punjab Kings get Shikhar Dhawan.

She also shared Punjab King's Instagram post welcoming Shikhar Dhaxwan. The post was captioned, “Ha-one and only Jatt ji!”

RELATED STORIES

Shikhar became the first player to be sold on day one of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Bengaluru. Shikhar was acquired by Punjab Kings for 8.25 crore.

Just before the auction started on Saturday, Preity shared a picture in which she partially revealed her baby's face and said that she'll be watching the auction from home. Sharing the photo, Preity wrote, “All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl. Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting.”

In November, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia via surrogacy.

Read More: Preity Zinta gives glimpse of her child as she watches IPL auction at home: 'Baby in my arms instead of auction paddle'

The IPL 2022 mega auction commenced on Saturday and will resume again on Sunday in Bengaluru. In an unfortunate incident, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage and the proceedings came to a halt for a while during the Saturday auction. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
preity zinta punjab kings shikhar dhawan
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP