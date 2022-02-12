Preity Zinta gives glimpse of her child as she watches IPL auction at home: 'Baby in my arms instead of auction paddle'

Preity Zinta, who co-owns Punjab Kings cricket team, missed the IPL auction this year. She became mother to twins last yeaOn Saturday Preity shared a picture in which she partially revealed her baby's face and said that she'll be watching the auction from home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photo, Preity wrote, “All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl. Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person commented on the picture, “If possible do an Instagram Live today. Of course once the little ones are asleep....hehe love to my cuties.” Another one said, “We will miss your dimple smile when you get a player you wanted.” While one said, “The cutest.”

On Friday, Preity shared an old picture of herself from an IPL auction, and announced that she will not be attending the auction this year as she “cannot leave her little ones.” She captioned the photo, “This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India. The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears #iplauction #throwback.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In November, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia via surrogacy. Preity shared the news on Instagram, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Preity Zinta to miss this year's IPL auction after entering motherhood: ‘Can’t leave my little ones'. See post

The auction for the IPL 2022 season started on Saturday in Bengaluru. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.