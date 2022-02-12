Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Preity Zinta gives glimpse of her child as she watches IPL auction at home: 'Baby in my arms instead of auction paddle'
bollywood

Preity Zinta gives glimpse of her child as she watches IPL auction at home: 'Baby in my arms instead of auction paddle'

Preity Zinta shared a picture with one of her twins and said that she'll be watching the Indian Premier League auction from home.
Preity Zinta reveals her baby's face.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 11:43 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Preity Zinta, who co-owns Punjab Kings cricket team, missed the IPL auction this year. She became mother to twins last yeaOn Saturday Preity shared a picture in which she partially revealed her baby's face and said that she'll be watching the auction from home.

Sharing the photo, Preity wrote, “All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl. Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting.”

RELATED STORIES

One person commented on the picture, “If possible do an Instagram Live today. Of course once the little ones are asleep....hehe love to my cuties.” Another one said, “We will miss your dimple smile when you get a player you wanted.” While one said, “The cutest.”

On Friday, Preity shared an old picture of herself from an IPL auction, and announced that she will not be attending the auction this year as she “cannot leave her little ones.” She captioned the photo, “This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India. The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears #iplauction #throwback.”

In November, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia via surrogacy. Preity shared the news on Instagram, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Read More: Preity Zinta to miss this year's IPL auction after entering motherhood: ‘Can’t leave my little ones'. See post

The auction for the IPL 2022 season started on Saturday in Bengaluru. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
preity zinta
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP