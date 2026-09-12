Preity Zinta ‘feels very awkward’ watching herself on screen, doesn't watch her own films | Interview

Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe has two female leads with very contrasting journeys. For Preity Zinta, it's her second film since her return to Bollywood, but umpteenth in a 30-year career that has seen more hits than misses. On the other hand, Vanshika Dhir is making her acting debut with the film. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the two actors open up about their experience working on the film and more.

On impostor syndrome as an actor

Preity Zinta in a still from Vibe.

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Vanshika Dhir is making her debut in the film, and while little has been revealed about her role, her presence in the trailer has drawn some attention. The actor says she was surprised to find herself on the film’s promotional poster. “I didn’t expect to see myself on the poster. I am just happy I made it there. At the trailer launch, when I saw myself on the big screen, I could not believe it. I had some kind of impostor syndrome. I feel that feeling is going to stay for quite a while,” says Vanshika.

Preity agrees with Vanshika and says this feeling of impostor syndrome never quite goes away. The actor, who has worked in over 50 films, tells us, “I can never judge myself on screen. I don’t see myself on screen. Once my movie is done, I don’t watch it. I feel very awkward sitting through. It’s not like I don’t want to watch, but I cannot. I find it very unusual. I find myself thinking: ‘I could have done this better’.”

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Preity Zinta on her action scenes

{{^usCountry}} In Vibe, Preity plays Madam H, a super spy who inducts two nobodies (played by Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava) in a secret mission. The film also sees Preity flex her action skills. Talking about doing her own stunts in the film, Preity says, “It’s always a negotiation. I am falling off the steps. But I wanted to do most of it. But what happens is that there are so many technicalities. And there is somebody who is paid to do this, and you can’t take their job away from them. But hats off to all the action team that was working. Whatever you see is the result of their hard work. We are just the front. And yes, I got kicked, I got punched. I never thought that would happen. When you see everything on film, it’s so much more exciting. When you do it, it’s so technical.” All about Vibe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Vibe, Preity plays Madam H, a super spy who inducts two nobodies (played by Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava) in a secret mission. The film also sees Preity flex her action skills. Talking about doing her own stunts in the film, Preity says, “It’s always a negotiation. I am falling off the steps. But I wanted to do most of it. But what happens is that there are so many technicalities. And there is somebody who is paid to do this, and you can’t take their job away from them. But hats off to all the action team that was working. Whatever you see is the result of their hard work. We are just the front. And yes, I got kicked, I got punched. I never thought that would happen. When you see everything on film, it’s so much more exciting. When you do it, it’s so technical.” All about Vibe {{/usCountry}}

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The cast of Vibe also includes Dinesh Lal Yadav and Yashpal Sharma, with Sharmila Tagore in a cameo. Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under their production banner Drongo Films, in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Vibe will be out in cinemas on September 18.