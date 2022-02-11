Preity Zinta to miss this year's IPL auction after entering motherhood: ‘Can’t leave my little ones'. See post

Actor Preity Zinta, who co-owns IPL cricket team Punjab Kings has said that she will not able to make it to the auction this year. Stating her reasons, Preity, who recently welcomed twins, has said that she cannot leave the “little ones alone.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing an old picture from an IPL auction, Preity wrote, “This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India. The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears #iplauction #throwback.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person asked Preity in the comments section, “So who will be conducting Punjab Kings's auction??” Another fan listed out the cricketers that her team can buy, and wrote, “Jason Roy, Chris lynn, Liam Livingstone to replace the likes of Chris Gayle.” While one said, “Bring David Warner in your team it will beneficial for you and try Kagiso Rabada also.”

The auction for the IPL 2022 season will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

In November, Preity revealed she and Gene have become parents to twins Jai and Gia. In a post, she wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Preity Zinta says she spent her birthday ‘changing nappies’, posts photos in joggers from party with Gene Goodenough

Preity and Gene got married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. Preity was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.