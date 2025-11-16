Prem Chopra discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after a week, returns home

Veteran actor, Prem Chopra, has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday (November 15). He is 92. The actor was hospitalised a week ago after a viral infection and age-related complications. It was confirmed by cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale. (Also read: Prem Chopra hospitalised in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after viral infection, doctor says he should be fine in 3-4 days) Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Prem Chopra returns home

As per news agency ANI, Prem Chopra's family confirmed that the veteran actor has reached home after treatment at the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday. Prem Chopra had been admitted under the care of cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale. “He is a known case of cardiac ailment and he also had a viral infection, and that’s why I’m treating him for the lungs. He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward,” Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital told in a statement.

He went on to add, “He is 92 years old and he has age-related issues because of which his recovery takes a little time. He should be fine in another three-four days and go home."

About his career

Prem is best known for playing antagonistic roles in the 1960s and 70s. In a career that spans over six decades, the actor has been part of 380 films and has gone on to establish himself as one of Hindi Cinema's most iconic villains. Some of his most notable films include Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), Upkaar (1967), Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Bobby (1973), Do Anjaane (1976), Trishul (1978), Dostana (1980), and Kranti (1981).