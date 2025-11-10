Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
Prem Chopra hospitalised in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after viral infection, doctor says he should be fine in 3-4 days

Santanu Das
Nov 10, 2025 09:54 pm IST

Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The doctors shared that due to age-related concerns, his recovery will take a few days time.

Veteran actor, Prem Chopra, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. He is 92. The actor's hospitalisation was confirmed by cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale. As per news agency PTI, the veteran actor had been hospitalised after a viral infection and age-related complications, and is now recovering well.

Prem Chopra has been hospitalised due to a viral infection.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Prem Chopra has been hospitalised due to a viral infection.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Prem Chopra hospitalised

Prem Chopra has been admitted under the care of cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale. “He is a known case of cardiac ailment and he also had a viral infection, and that’s why I’m treating him for the lungs. He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward,” Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital told in a statement.

He went on to add, “He is 92 years old and he has age-related issues because of which his recovery takes a little time. He should be fine in another three-four days and go home."

Meanwhile, actor Sharman Joshi, who is married to the veteran actor’s daughter Prerana Chopra, said, “All good, thank you, just some tests, back tomorrow."

About his career

Prem is best known for playing antagonistic roles in the 1960s and 70s. In a career that spans over six decades, the actor has been part of 380 films and has gone on to establish himself as one of Hindi Cinema's most iconic villains. Some of his most notable films include Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), Upkaar (1967), Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Bobby (1973), Do Anjaane (1976), Trishul (1978), Dostana (1980), and Kranti (1981).

