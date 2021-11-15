Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar plays 'Hindustan ka sher' in first promo; Manushi Chillar and Sonu Sood make appearances
Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar plays 'Hindustan ka sher' in first promo; Manushi Chillar and Sonu Sood make appearances

The first teaser of Prithviraj has been released. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead while Manushi Chillar makes her acting debut with the film. 
Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj. 
Published on Nov 15, 2021 11:21 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Yash Raj Films has released the first teaser of their upcoming film Prithviraj, based on the life of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar. The teaser opens with glimpses of his epic battle against the invader Muhammad of Ghor. 

At the battlefield, Akshay Kumar stands in his armour with fellow soldiers while Sanjay Dutt also appears to be on the field. The teaser then shows glimpses of Manushi Chillar dressed as a bride, playing the role of Sanyogita. The film marks her Bollywood debut. The clip also confirms Sonu Sood's role in the film. 

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22.” 

In a press release, Akshay Kumar said, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

“He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage,” he added. 

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film will release worldwide on January 21, 2022. The teaser comes just a week and a half after Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi's release. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, recorded the biggest opening weekend collection this year. 

 

