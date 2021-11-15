Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar plays 'Hindustan ka sher' in first promo; Manushi Chillar and Sonu Sood make appearances

Yash Raj Films has released the first teaser of their upcoming film Prithviraj, based on the life of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar. The teaser opens with glimpses of his epic battle against the invader Muhammad of Ghor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the battlefield, Akshay Kumar stands in his armour with fellow soldiers while Sanjay Dutt also appears to be on the field. The teaser then shows glimpses of Manushi Chillar dressed as a bride, playing the role of Sanyogita. The film marks her Bollywood debut. The clip also confirms Sonu Sood's role in the film.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a press release, Akshay Kumar said, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

“He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Sooryavanshi box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film crosses ₹150 cr

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film will release worldwide on January 21, 2022. The teaser comes just a week and a half after Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi's release. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, recorded the biggest opening weekend collection this year.