Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas take daughter Malti to the aquarium, fans want a family like theirs. See pic

Priyanka Chopra has shared a precious picture of her daughter Malti on Instagram. The photo shows how she and husband Nick Jonas took Malti to an aquarium recently for a family trip. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra responds as Instagram user shares old, unseen pics of actor with her mom in Bareilly. Watch)

Priyanka and Nick wore masks while the actor hid Malti's face with a heart emoji once again. It was still enough to notice that Malti was looking at her mum as someone clicked a picture of the full family. Nick carried her in his arms and Priyanka looked at a jellyfish in a tank next to them.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Family #aquarium #familyday #love.” The image was ‘liked’ by Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu as well. “I want family like this mine,” wrote a fan of the couple. “So adorable,” wrote another.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story began in 2016, when they met at a Vanity Fair event. They started dating shortly after and got engaged in July 2018. The couple got married in December of that year in a grand wedding ceremony that took place in both traditional Hindu and Western Christian styles. The wedding took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, and was attended by close friends and family. After their wedding, the couple settled in Los Angeles, where they have been living since. Despite their busy schedules, they have managed to maintain a strong relationship and frequently share sweet moments on social media.

They welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in early in 2022 via surrogacy. Recently, Priyanka visited India for the first time in three years but Nick and Malti did not accompany her. Priyanka was last seen in Jeddah for the Red Sea Film Festival where she represented Bulgari.

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as Love Again, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will release on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors soon.

