Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra plan arm wrestling match, even 'Nick Jonas' is nervous

Actor Parineeti Chopra held an 'ask me anything session' on Instagram on Saturday. She told her fans to ask her only 10 cool questions as she took a stroll around a park in London, where she currently is on a getaway.

One of the fans asked her, "Can you beat Priyanka Chopra in arm wrestling?" Parineeti Chopra, with a shocked expression on her face, accepted that her cousin was stronger than her. "Naa I think she would beat me," Parineeti wrote.

However, Priyanka reposted her post on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Why don't we try it next time you're home!" Parineeti enlisted help from 'jiju' Nick Jonas, using a GIF of him looking nervous.

Parineeti and Priyanka's Instagram chat.

Priyanka and Parineeti are paternal cousins and both are in London these days. Upon her arrival in the UK, Parineeti headed to Priyanka's home after getting her first dose of coronavirus vaccine. "Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit." She gave Priyanka the photographer's credit and mentioned that she got the Pfizer vaccine. She cradled her sore arm in the picture.

Parineeti recently spoke about the advice she gets from Priyanka about movies she should choose. "She always gives me this advice, she said, 'When we are in a film and we do not meet the audience's expectations of ours, that's our fault. Because they do expect a good performance from us. So don't be in a film (where you) don't give it your all. Do something interesting or do something, don't be in a film just for the sake of it'," Parineeti told Hindustan Times.

Parineeti was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina and The Girl on the Train. Her next project will be Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Priyanka's last two releases were The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Her upcoming projects include Matrix 4, Text For You and Amazon series Citadel.