Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and others shower mommy-to-be Dia Mirza with love: 'This is the happiest news'
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and others shower mommy-to-be Dia Mirza with love: 'This is the happiest news'

Dia Mirza is getting a tonne of love from fellow actors such as Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. Check out what they said to the mom-to-be.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Dia Mirza has received messages from her colleagues after she announced her pregnancy.

Actor Dia Mirza announced on Thursday that she is expecting her first baby with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Reacting to the news, Priyanka Chopra, who was a pageant contestant around the same time as Dia in 2000, wrote, "Omgeeee congratulations Dee!" A new mommy herself, Anushka Sharma simply left a heart emoji.

Konkona Sen Sharma wrote, "Oh my!! This is the happiest news!! Congratulations my lovely." Gauahar Khan wrote, "Super news ! Congratulations n blessings." Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "So happy for you!!!" Vikrant Massey commented, "Many many congratulations Dia Ma’am. Wish you the best of health, happiness & peace."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Somy Ali says she learned 'a lot of good things' from Salman Khan's parents

Kangana shares video on how she used to praise Alia, Deepika, but doesn't now

As wife Kirron fights blood cancer, Anupam tweets: 'God never gives me less'

Gauri Khan renovates SRK's office for social distancing, see pics

In her post, Dia had shared a picture of herself from the Maldives. She was seen in a red outfit, posing against the setting sun and holding her baby bump.

She wrote, "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb Photo by @vaibh_r #SunsetKeDiVaNe"

Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares video on how she used to praise Alia Bhatt, Deepika, Taapsee: 'But none showed any support to me'

Dia and Vaibhav got married in a ceremony organised at her Mumbai home, in February. Dia had shared pictures from the wedding along with a note on Instagram. She'd written, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

Dia was seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad last year. She played a supporting role; Taapsee Pannu appeared as the lead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dia mirza priyanka chopra anushka sharma

Related Stories

bollywood

Dia Mirza expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi: 'Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb'

UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 07:19 PM IST
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares ‘really special’ moments with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, stepdaughter Samaira from honeymoon in Maldives

PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 12:29 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP