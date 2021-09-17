Priyanka Chopra apologises to disappointed fans for participating in The Activist, admits 'show got it wrong'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday issued an apology for her participation in the reality competition show, The Activist, after widespread backlash. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka said that the criticism was heard. Priyanka along with American singer-songwriter Usher and Dancing with the Stars' Julianne Hough were chosen as the hosts on the reality show.

In her statement, Priyanka Chopra said, "I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard."

"The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate," she continued.

"There is a global community of activists who fight every single day and put their blood, sweat and tears into creating change, but more often than not, they are rarely heard or acknowledged. Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognised and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do," the statement concluded.

Produced by CBS and Global Citizen, the series pitted activists against each other before a panel of celebrity judges. Their success would have been judged on the basis of their social media campaigns. After the show was unveiled, there was an instant backlash on social media with many people labelling the series as insensitive and tone-deaf. Some called the show's concept a 'dystopian' celebration of 'Insta-activism'.

On Wednesday, CBS and producing partners Global Citizen and Live Nation said that they were changing the format of The Activist to a one-time documentary special instead of a five-episode competition series. The series was earlier set to premiere on October 22, but with the competitive elements now removed, the makers will announce a new release date soon.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Her upcoming projects include Text For You, the Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel, and Farhan Akhtar's directing comeback Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)