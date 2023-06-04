Priyanka Chopra grooves at Beyonce's London concert at night, takes a walk with Malti Marie during the day. See posts

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses as she recently attended singer Beyonce's concert, Renaissance World Tour, in London. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Priyanka posted videos and pictures giving a peek inside the venue. In the first clip, Priyanka simply posted a video of the stage and the crowd. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' post on his new film The Good Half premiering at Tribeca Festival)

In the second video, the fans screamed as Beyonce appeared on stage dressed in a silver outfit and white boots. The singer said, "Welcome to the Renaissance Tour." Along with the video, Priyanka wrote, "@beyonce #JayZ thank you for the incredible experience...#renaisaanceworldtour #besthusbandever @nickjonas." Seemingly, it was Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas' gift for her.

Priyanka's mother Madhu also attended the concert

In a photo, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was seen cheering as Beyonce performed on stage. Priyanka captioned the post, "Happy almost birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra." Madhu also hugged actor Salma Hayek in another picture. Priyanka said, "@salmahayek I love you (kissing face emoji)."

In a picture, Madhu also smiled and posed with Jay Z. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Let's go @drmadhuakhourichopra #jayz." The last picture on Priyanka's Instagram Stories featured Beyonce smiling in a golden and black outfit. The actor said, "Queen forever (folded hands emoji) #beyonce."

In a clip shared by a fan account on Instagram, Priyanka was seen singing and dancing at the concert. The actor opted for a high-slit black dress. Madhu also opted for a black outfit for the show. The video was shared with the caption, "Priyanka having the time of her life with Madhu and Tammana in the VIP section at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour concert in London, there were Salma Hayek, Daniel Kaluuya, Jay Z, Alfonso Cuarón, François Henri Pinault and few others."

Earlier, Priyanka shared pictures with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Instagram Stories. The photos also featured her friend Tamanna Dutt. In the first photo, Priyanka carried Malti in her arms as she walked with Tamanna on the street. She wrote, "Reunited @tam2cul (red heart emojis)" along with the photos. In the next picture, Priyanka held Malti's hand as they took a walk. She wrote, "Summer days" along with the picture. While Priyanka was seen in a green outfit, Malti wore a yellow dress.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in the spy series Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She will be seen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. She is currently shooting for Heads of State in London.

