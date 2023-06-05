Priyanka Chopra shares unseen pics from ‘queen’ Beyonce's London show, twins with mom Madhu Chopra in black. See post

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared unseen pictures and penned a note a day after attending singer Beyonce's concert in London. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka also shared a video featuring Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy performing at the Renaissance World Tour. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra grooves at Beyonce's London concert at night, takes a walk with Malti Marie during the day)

Priyanka shares unseen pics

Priyanka Chopra posed with Tamanna Dutt and Dr Madhu Chopra.

In the first picture, Priyanka posed with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and her friend Tamanna Dutt. All of them were dressed in black outfits. They smiled as they posed for the camera. Priyanka pouted as she posed for the lens with her friend in the next photo. The actor also gave a glimpse of the crowd cheering for Beyonce.

Priyanka posts a clip of Beyonce's daughter

In a clip, Blue Ivy grooved with the rest of the dancers on stage. She wore a red outfit and dark sunglasses. In a photo, Madhu smiled as actor Salma Hayek kissed her on the cheek at the concert. Both of them held each other. Priyanka also shared a solo photo of Madhu enjoying the concert. The last picture showed Beyonce smiling wearing a golden and black dress. The actor geo-tagged the location as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Priyanka's note

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, "I dream it, I work hard. I grind till I own it, I twirl on them haters – Beyonce. Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls (red heart emoji) @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra. So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation (red heart emoji) Blue Ivy was amazing (star eyes emoji) dancers we’re (fire and kissing face emojis). Thank you Jay Z and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love you baby. Renaissance World Tour."

Fans'reaction to Priyanka's post

Reacting to the post, a fan called Priyanka, "Lioness." A person wrote, "Queen went to see queen??? I’m living for this." "Looking sexy all time, lots of love PC (Priyanka Chopra)," read a comment. "You are absolutely stunning, humble and family-orientated," said an Instagram user. Another fan said, "OMG no way! I was there too... it was absolutely incredible! So glad you watched Bey in London!!!" Another person said, "Queen bee watching Queen bee."

Priyanka's Saturday post

On Sunday, Priyanka had shared photos and clips from the concert. On her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a clip of Beyonce. She wrote,"@beyonce #JayZ thank you for the incredible experience...#renaisaanceworldtour #besthusbandever @nickjonas." Seemingly, Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas gave her the concert tickets as a gift.

In a photo, Madhu cheered for Beyonce. Priyanka wrote, "Happy almost birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra." Madhu also hugged Salma in another picture. Priyanka said, "@salmahayek I love you (kissing face emoji)." In another picture, Madhu posed with Jay Z. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Let's go @drmadhuakhourichopra #jayz." Priyanka shared Beyonce's photo and said, "Queen forever (folded hands emoji) #beyonce." In a clip shared by a fan account on Instagram, Priyanka danced and sang at the concert.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in the spy series Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She will be seen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. She is currently shooting for Heads of State in London.

