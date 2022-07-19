Priyanka Chopra opts for a bold birthday dress, Nick Jonas and friends share pics from celebrations

Priyanka Chopra turned 40 on Monday and made sure she celebrated her milestone birthday in the best way possible. The actor went on a beach holiday to ring in her 40s with husband Nick Jonas overseeing minute details to make it a memorable one. He has now shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations. Also read: Priyanka Chopra birthday special: Why she is India’s first and only global film star

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Nick Jonas wrote, “Happiest birthday to my (heart emoticon) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra.” Priyanka acknowledged his birthday wish by responding in the comments section, “Love of my life,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during her birthday celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first picture shows the couple kissing on the beach. While Priyanka is seen in a knee-length yellow dress with a matching bandana, Nick is in black tee and shorts. The second picture has Priyanka looking at the camera while dining at a restaurant with Nick. She is seen holding a placard with ‘Happy birthday Priyanka 80’s baby' written on it. It is followed by a picture of Nick showing off another custom-made cloth-piece for the actor which has ‘Priyanka! The jewel of July est. 1982’ written on it. The last picture is the best of all as the couple looks at the firecrackers lit on her birthday. They have their back to the camera, with Priyanka in a red dress and Nick in a matching outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nick Jonas shared pics from Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations.

Pointing out at the picture of Nick holding the banner, one of his fans wrote in the comments section, “Awww. Faves. The third pic is a winner Nicholas.” Another fan wished her, “Thats so amazing queen! Happy birthday.” One more commented, “My heart is melting !! Happy Birthday to your beautiful wife @priyankachopra.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia also shared a photo with Priyanka along with a birthday message. It read, “@priyankachopra happy birthday girl! What an amazing pleasure to spend these days with you celebrating the amazing, incredible woman that you are. You’re a role model and inspiration to so many. I’m proud to call you my sister, friend, business partner. God bless you and the next decade you will no doubt slay!! Thank you @nickjonas jiju for all your love and kindness.”

Anjula Acharia shared a picture with Priyanka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was Priyanka's first birthday after the arrival of her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The child was born via surrogacy. The actor also has her work diary full with several projects lined up, including web series Citadel, films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me and a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON