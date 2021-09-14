Priyanka Chopra calls herself ‘mirchi’, says she'd ‘bite people’s heads off’ before meeting Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that marrying singer Nick Jonas has made her a calmer person. Comparing herself to a ‘mirchi (chilli)’, Priyanka said that she'd be prepared to bite people's heads off if they annoyed her earlier. But now, she has cooled down.

In an interview, Priyanka said that she really appreciates being with someone who, like her, is a creative-minded individual. She said that this allows them to ‘bounce a lot of’ their work off each other.

She told a leading daily, "He has impacted me in a big way. I've become a lot calmer in life. Earlier I would bite people's heads off. If I get pissed off now, I'm a little calmer. My husband is a bit calmer and he finds solutions. He's a diplomat. Whereas, I'm just like a mirchi. If I go off, I go off. I think within my work, I’ve learned from Nick a lot. He's an amazingly talented, creative person and we bounce a lot of our work off of each other. His ideas with me, my ideas with him and then we develop things together. So having a creative partnership is amazing."

She added, “I'm so grateful that I married somebody in my profession and who understands the creative ideas that I have. That’s really wonderful to have…”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in lavish dual ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. They're co-producing a reality show about Indian weddings for Amazon Prime.

Priyanka is coming off of heavy criticism for The Activist, a reality show in which she and a couple of celebrity judges (Usher and Julianne Hough) will gauge the performances of would-be change-makers based on the awareness they've created for their respective causes.