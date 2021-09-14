Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra calls herself ‘mirchi’, says she'd ‘bite people’s heads off’ before meeting Nick Jonas
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra calls herself ‘mirchi’, says she'd ‘bite people’s heads off’ before meeting Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra said that she has become a calmer person after Nick Jonas entered her life, and that earlier, she used to be like a ‘mirchi’. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that marrying singer Nick Jonas has made her a calmer person. Comparing herself to a ‘mirchi (chilli)’, Priyanka said that she'd be prepared to bite people's heads off if they annoyed her earlier. But now, she has cooled down.

In an interview, Priyanka said that she really appreciates being with someone who, like her, is a creative-minded individual. She said that this allows them to ‘bounce a lot of’ their work off each other.

She told a leading daily, "He has impacted me in a big way. I've become a lot calmer in life. Earlier I would bite people's heads off. If I get pissed off now, I'm a little calmer. My husband is a bit calmer and he finds solutions. He's a diplomat. Whereas, I'm just like a mirchi. If I go off, I go off. I think within my work, I’ve learned from Nick a lot. He's an amazingly talented, creative person and we bounce a lot of our work off of each other. His ideas with me, my ideas with him and then we develop things together. So having a creative partnership is amazing."

RELATED STORIES

She added, “I'm so grateful that I married somebody in my profession and who understands the creative ideas that I have. That’s really wonderful to have…”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in lavish dual ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. They're co-producing a reality show about Indian weddings for Amazon Prime. 

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on reviews suggesting she 'didn't speak the truth' in Unfinished: 'You wanted gossip in my book'

Priyanka is coming off of heavy criticism for The Activist, a reality show in which she and a couple of celebrity judges (Usher and Julianne Hough) will gauge the performances of would-be change-makers based on the awareness they've created for their respective causes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sara Ali Khan shares new pics from Maldives vacation as she poses in a bikini

'Shahid Kapoor will do it better': Nani thinks he'll be outdone in Jersey remake

Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse of her shoe collection, see pic of her closet

Naseeruddin ‘bluntly’ calls out big-budget films for having ‘jingoistic agenda’
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP