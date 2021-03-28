Priyanka Chopra can’t stop smiling as she poses with Nick Jonas for a selfie

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are spending some quality time together and making the most of it while at it. Nick has shared a lovely picture of the two on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, he simply wrote in caption, "My" along with a heart emoji. Priyanka can be seen smiling for the camera as she clicks the selfie with Nick. The two are currently in London where Priyanka is filming for her debut web show, Citadel.

Nick also looked back at the making of Jonas Brothers' comeback album, Happiness Begins. Sharing a picture of himself in a blue suit, he wrote in caption, "2 years ago today. COOL video in Miami! @jonasbrothers." Priyanka reacted to it, "Damn" along with a kiss-eye emoji.

Priyanka and Nick recently united to announce the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards virtually from London. They were called out by a journalist who questioned their qualifications for the same. Journalist Peter Ford wrote on Twitter, "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees."

Priyanka responded to him with a video listing over 60 credits from her almost two decade-long career, including Mary Kom, 7 Khoon Maaf and Bajirao Mastani, her international debut with the ABC series Quantico to her Hollywood feature debut Baywatch.

"Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60 film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford," she had tweeted. Soon after her tweet, Ford locked his profile, limiting people from viewing or commenting on his tweet.

She has also starred and co-executive produced the Netflix film The White Tiger, which has earned a best adapted screenplay Oscar nomination. On the other hand, Nick hasn't weighed in on the debate on social media.