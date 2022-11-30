Priyanka Chopra changes her Instagram profile pic, new photo also features daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra has edited her Instagram profile and added a new display picture, also featuring her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the photo, Priyanka sat on the floor with Malti Marie on her lap. The picture, which was clicked from the top, also gave a glimpse of the toddler's partial face. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti Marie face, fans say she has Nick Jonas' lips)

In the photo, a selfie, Priyanka wore a sleeveless brown top and grey pants. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was dressed in a multi-coloured outfit. Priyanka looked at the camera as she held her child, who looked in front of her.

A fan account shared the picture of the Instagram account. Reacting to it, fans showered them with love. A person wrote, "Adorable mum and daughter." "Awww precious!" said an Instagram user. "This is so cute," commented another person.

Priyanka also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her brother Siddharth Chopra. In the picture, Siddharth stood near a swimming pool holding Malti Marie. The duo was seemingly at Priyanka's Los Angeles home. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Aww..My heart (red heart emoji) @siddharthchopra 89."

Priyanka often shares pictures of her daughter on Instagram and recently gave a glimpse of Malti Marie's partial face. Last week, Priyanka shared a photo and captioned it, " I mean...," followed by heart eyes emoticons. In the picture, the eyes of the child were covered with a warm cap.

Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. They shared a post on Instagram in January this year and penned a note. The duo wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018.

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

