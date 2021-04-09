Priyanka Chopra confesses her love for Sridevi and her 'giant, gorgeous eyes'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has confessed her love for Sridevi. Speaking to a US magazine about her favourite beauty icon, Priyanka revealed that she considers the late actor as hers.

Priyanka said she was a fan of Sridevi's expressive acting and her beautiful eyes. Sridevi died in 2018.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, Priyanka said, "She had giant, gorgeous eyes and was such an expressive actor. She was very experimental with her fashion and her beauty. She changed her looks and tried new things with all of her movies."

In remembrance of Sridevi after her death three years ago, Priyanka had written an article for Time magazine, revisiting her memories of the late actor.

She wrote that she was ‘immobilised’ when she heard of Sridevi’s death. “She left us too soon. My last memory of her is a red-carpet moment last December. In the frenzy of flashbulbs and whirring cameras, she pulled me into a tight hug and spoke lovingly and excitedly about her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Her family was her life. She left me feeling warm and fuzzy, and with a promise to meet again,” Priyanka wrote in the article.

Priyanka is currently in the UK where she is shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime series, Citadel. The show is produced by Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones and Bodyguard fame.

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a picture from the makeup chair. "I always find my light. #glamchair #setlife #citadel #cleanskinfromwithin," she wrote.

Priyanka was last seen in back to back Netflix films The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Her upcoming projects also include romantic drama Text For You, Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves, a dance reality show with husband Nick Jonas and more.