Priyanka Chopra criticised by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui for calling Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy ‘South Asian’

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui on Friday took to Twitter and posted, tagging Priyanka Chopra after she mentioned Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy as ‘South Asian’ in a post. Priyanka had shared a post to praise Sharmeen for Star Wars. Expressing displeasure with Priyanka's choice of words, Adnan tweeted and criticised her. Also read: Priyanka Chopra slays in black as she promotes Citadel in London Priyanka Chopra recently praised Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy in her Instagram Stories.

He wrote in the post, “With due respect, @priyankachopra. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.”

Priyanka recently congratulated Sharmeen on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “First person of colour and first woman to direct a Star Wars film - and she's South Asian! What a historic moment, Sharmeen. So so proud of you, my friend. May the force be with you!”

Besides Priyanka, several celebrities extended congratulatory messages to Sharmeen for the film. It also included several ones from Pakistan. Mehwish Haya wrote, “And it begins in a galaxy far far away." “Insane! So so so cool! MashAllah! Congratulations,” added Mahira Khan.

Other such as Wajahat Rauf and Adnan Malik also commented on the director's post on Instagram. While Rauf wrote, “Congratulations”, Adnan added, “What a journey you’re about to embark upon! So excited for you! And us.”

Sharmeen's directorial will star Daisy Ridley who will be reprising her role as Rey in the upcoming Star Wars movie. The film will be set after the 2019 Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, and will focus on Jedi Master Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) and how she builds a new Jedi order.

Talking about the film, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy had shared her excitement about the film. She wrote on Instagram, “I’ve spent my life meeting real life heroes, who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of Star Wars...which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order …And why I’m particularly excited about being immersed inside a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master.”

Shermeen is a Pakistani Canadian. Meanwhile, Priyanka is busy for the promotions of her upcoming sky thriller series Citadel.

