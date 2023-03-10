Priyanka Chopra dazzles in white at pre-Oscars event with Nick Jonas, celebrates 'South Asian Excellence'. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared a bunch of photos of her look for the South Asian Excellence event ahead of the Oscars. She wore a feathery white dress and hosted the event with husband Nick Jonas and friend-actor Mindy Kaling. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise temperature in sultry new photoshoot, fan say 'you both slayed')

At the event, Priyanka said about South Asian representation in films in a conversation with ET, "I'm so grateful that we've had the ability to not just return, but do it in such an amazing capacity and be hosted by Paramount Pictures. I mean, this is iconic. And to be able to look around me, and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that's just theirs, makes me like, cry."

About Mindy, she said, "I mean -- mostly we talk about the bad stuff, like when bad stuff happens, we call each other. And I've noticed, yeah we'll meet at Holi parties or Diwali -- parties and social events -- but we actually call each other when sh*t goes down. And we're like, 'I'm not feeling good about this. And she helps me through. And she's like, 'I'm not feeling good about it.' It's so nice to have -- you know when girls have each other's back. Especially, to have that with someone who comes from where I do. Even though we have culturally very different experiences, it's just wonderful to have that."

She said that their daughter Malti was asleep at home. "She's asleep. Thank God," Priyanka said. "Can you imagine? No, tonight's daddy and mommy's night out."

Priyanka and Nick were recently spotted at the Paris Fashion Week for the Valentino show. She wore a bright pink number with Nick in a brown suit.

At the Oscars this year, Telugu film RRR is nominated in Best Original Song category for RRR. There are also nominations for Best Documentary and Best Documentary Short for All That Breathes and Elephant Whisperers. Deepika Padukone has been named as one of the presenters at the ceremony.

