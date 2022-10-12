Priyanka Chopra decks up in yellow saree ahead of Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles, fans love her desi girl avatar. See pic

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself wearing a yellow saree in Los Angeles. The actor channelled her inner desi girl as she shared her photo on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Sari, sari nights. Thanks Mannara for my sari!” Her cousin sister, actor Mannara Chopra, shared Priyanka’s photo on her own Instagram Stories, and wrote, “This colour is meant for you Mimi didi (Priyanka). Elegant, graceful and beautiful you look. Sending you one in hot pink before Diwali.” Also read: Citadel's Indian spinoff with 'big star' will show Priyanka Chopra's character's origins

Priyanka wore the plain yellow saree with a sleeveless blouse and posed outdoors in the picture clicked at night-time. She also wore a black bindi with minimal makeup and wavy hair. Priyanka shared the photo a day before Karwa Chauth. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13. Married Hindu women observe a vrat (fast) for the long lives of their husbands during this festival.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas married in December 2018, and the actor has been sharing photos of them celebrating the festival every year, ever since. This is Priyanka’s first Karva Chauth since her and Nick welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January this year. Priyanka’s latest photo was shared on fan pages, with many calling her traditional look in yellow ‘beautiful’ and leaving comments like ‘desi girl’. The actor’s name has been synonymous with Desi Girl, a song from her 2008 film Dostana. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Dharma Productions, the comedy featured Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles.

Priyanka has many projects lined up for release. She will star in Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Directed by Russo Brothers, the Prime Video series is being touted as a ‘big global spy thriller’. Priyanka also has a Hollywood film titled It's All Coming Back to Me with Sam Heughan. Priyanka will also work on a Bollywood film titled Je Le Zaraa. It is also set to star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

