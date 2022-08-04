Priyanka Chopra gets new nickname from Nick Jonas; singer shares unseen pic from her 40th birthday, fans say 'stunner'

Nick Jonas shared an unseen picture from his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer-actor posted the photo on Thursday and also gave a new nickname to Priyanka. Priyanka, Nick Jonas and their family members celebrated the occasion last month in Mexico. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra says she steals Nick Jonas' clothes and sunglasses)

In the photo, Priyanka stood in front of Nick and held one of his hands as she looked away from the camera smiling. Nick held her from behind and posed for the camera. Priyanka wore a long red dress paired with matching heels and also carried a bag. Nick opted for a pink and black outfit and sneakers.

Sharing the photo, Nick wrote, "Lady in red. (red heart emoji) @priyankachopra." Reacting to the post, actor Jonathan Tucker commented, "Other colours be jealous." Fans also dropped comments complimenting them. "Wow. I have no words," said a person. "You’ve got a stunner," read a comment. Another fan also called them a ‘beautiful couple’.

Nick posted the photo on Thursday.

Last month, on her birthday, Nick posted a string of photos on Instagram and penned a note for her. In the first photo, the couple shared a kiss and in the second, Priyanka smiled as she held her birthday placard that read, "Happy Birthday Priyanka 80s Baby".

In the third photo, Nick held a poster-like customised piece of clothing that read, "Priyanka! The Jewel of July Est 1982". The last picture showed them spending time together as they gazed at fireworks in the sky. Sharing the photos, Nick wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (red heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra."

Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will release o Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

