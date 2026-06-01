Priyanka Chopra gives ‘Exotic vibes' in bikini-clad pool pictures; fans go gaga over her ‘perfect’ mermaid hair flip

While busy filming SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, actor Priyanka Chopra found time to unwind and enjoy a relaxing weekend. The actor recently shared a series of photos and videos on social media, giving fans a glimpse into how she spent her day off. Her poolside pictures quickly caught attention online, with many fans praising her look and recalling memories of her 2013 song Exotic.

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her perfect Sunday

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a swim on Sunday.

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On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram and posted a carousel featuring moments from her laid-back weekend. One of the pictures showed her relaxing by a swimming pool in a black bikini, while another captured her taking a dip in the water. She also shared a video of herself performing a dramatic mermaid-style hair flip in the pool.

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{{^usCountry}} The post included a few other moments from her day as well. One photograph showed a moonlit sky, while another featured Priyanka enjoying some self-care with a sheet mask on her face. Sharing the photos and videos, she captioned the post, "Sunday done right... now Summer, here I am." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post included a few other moments from her day as well. One photograph showed a moonlit sky, while another featured Priyanka enjoying some self-care with a sheet mask on her face. Sharing the photos and videos, she captioned the post, "Sunday done right... now Summer, here I am." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The post quickly drew reactions from fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with compliments. One fan wrote, "The diva is slaying." Another commented, "Got Exotic song memory refreshed." A third fan wrote, "That mermaid hair flip is perfect." Another comment read, "Damn the hair flip." Several others also referred to her hit song Exotic, with comments such as "Exotic vibe" and "She took us back to Exotic. Need your singing era back." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly drew reactions from fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with compliments. One fan wrote, "The diva is slaying." Another commented, "Got Exotic song memory refreshed." A third fan wrote, "That mermaid hair flip is perfect." Another comment read, "Damn the hair flip." Several others also referred to her hit song Exotic, with comments such as "Exotic vibe" and "She took us back to Exotic. Need your singing era back." {{/usCountry}}

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For those unfamiliar, Exotic was Priyanka's international music single featuring rapper Pitbull. Released in 2013, the song was written by Priyanka, Pitbull and RedOne. Featuring both Hindi and English lyrics, the track became popular among fans and peaked at number 12 on Billboard's Hot Dance Club Songs chart.

About Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film, Varanasi

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, Varanasi stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini. The film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The first-look poster showcased Priyanka in a saree, taking on armed goons while wielding guns. The film is reportedly a time-travel action-adventure mounted on a budget of around ₹1,000 crore.

The project marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap. Rajamouli has also revealed that the film will feature a dance sequence involving Priyanka and Mahesh Babu. He further shared that Mahesh will be seen portraying Lord Rama in one of the film's sequences. Currently under production, Varanasi is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2027.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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