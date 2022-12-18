Priyanka Chopra gives Malti a taste of her luxury life as they fly first class for holiday. See pic

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are off for a holiday. On Sunday Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a special photo with Malti. It was clicked in the first class section of a flight or a private plane.

In the photo, Priyanka was seen in a black outfit, sunglasses and a black hat. Malti wore a white shirt and grey dress. Both of them looked out of the airplane window. The seat next to Priyanka was vacant. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Off we go." She did not reveal the destination.

Priyanka and Malti on the flight.

Priyanka also shared a family picture from their aquarium visit in Los Angeles recently. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with a family picture along with a caption, "Family #aquarium #familyday #love."

In the picture, Nick was seen holding Malti in his arm and her face was hidden with a heart emoji. Priyanka could be seen cutely looking at them in the backdrop jellyfish floating around in the dark blue water.

Priyanka and singer Nick tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as Love Again, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors soon.

