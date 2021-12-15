Priyanka Chopra goes 'khaa beta' as Lilly Singh has golgappa shots at her restaurant Sona. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra has reacted to YouTuber Lilly Singh having golgappa shots, modelled after the street snack, at her Indian restaurant Sona in New York. Taking to Instagram Stories, Lilly gave a glimpse of her visit to Priyanka's restaurant.

In the first photo shared by Lilly Singh, the menu of the restaurant lay on the table near a plate of golgappas and liquid-filled shot glasses. She added a 'yum' sticker along with the photo.

Lilly also shared a clip in which she had the golgappa shots. As she put the puri in her mouth, she was seen nodding her head and enjoying it. She gave the dish a '10/10' and also tagged the restaurant as well as Priyanka.

Priyanka shared the clip on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Khaaaa beta (Have it, dude)." She also tagged Lilly and added a bunch of emojis including heart-eyes, folded hands and red heart.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Priyanka had visited the restaurant too, along with her friends. She posed with them for pictures and videos, and they all feasted on several dishes. She also went out for dinner with her in-laws, singer Nick Jonas' parents – Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas.

Priyanka flew to the US after completing the shoot of the upcoming Amazon series Citadel. A multi-series franchise, it also features Richard Madden and Roland Moller. The show is executive produced by Russo Brothers.

Earlier this week, she had shared a series of photos on Instagram. "Photo dump* It’s a wrap on #Citadel Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards @amazonstudios," she had captioned her post.

Currently, in the US, Priyanka will be seen next in The Matrix Resurrections, slated to hit the theatres on December 22. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film also features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

At the 100th episode of Red Table Talk, Priyanka spoke about how she got the role in the film. People magazine quoted her as saying, "I remember when the first Matrix came out so clearly. I was 16. I remember how it shifted culture, in terms of the questions and themes it treaded upon in terms of consciousness and reality. So when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, ‘Oh, [director] Lana [Wachowski] wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco.’ I drove to the airport. I was like, 'Sure!' Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it's just such a privilege and an honour."

