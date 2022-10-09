Priyanka Chopra goes for car ride with Nick Jonas in LA, clicks selfies: ‘Mommy daddy’s day out'

Actor Priyanka Chopra went out for an open car ride with her husband-singer Nick Jonas, enjoyed the Los Angeles weather and clicked selfies after her return from the Washington DC trip. The new parents left their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at home. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a video from their day out in the city. She also shared several pictures. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra tries cooking at her NYC restaurant, ends up eating it all)

In the video, Priyanka smiled as she sat next to Nick Jonas in the car. He drove through the streets and peeked at the camera a few times. He rested his arm at the back of Priyanka's seat. The actor gave different poses as the clip ended.

Priyanka shared a selfie in the next slide as she posed in the car. In the next photo, Priyanka rested on a couch as she placed her finger on her lips and looked at the camera. Priyanka winked in the last picture as she rested her head on Nick's arm while he sat next to her.

For their day out, Priyanka wore a green outfit, quirky sunglasses, golden earrings and a neckpiece. Nick opted for a brown sweater and beige pants. Sharing her post, Priyanka captioned it, "Mommy daddys day out (red heart, smiling face with hearts and nazar amulet emoji)." She also tagged Nick and geo-tagged the location as Los Angeles, California.

Recently, Priyanka visited her restaurant Sona in New York. She tried learning how to prepare several cuisines as she entered the restaurant kitchen. Priyanka also ended up trying several dishes. Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote, "Behind the scenes from @sonanewyork’s kitchen… clearly I love a lot of things. Thank you @harinayak and @harry.nair for all the insanely yummy food. You know I’ll be back soon!"

Priyanka and Nick married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Fans saw Priyanka last in The Matrix Resurrections directed by Lana Wachowski. The film featured Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris.

She will next star in The Russo Brothers' series Citadel. Priyanka will feature in the Prime Video series alongside Richard Madden. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan. Priyanka also has It's All Coming Back To Me opposite Sam Heughan. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

