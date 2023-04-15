Priyanka Chopra grooves at Nick Jonas' Royal Albert Hall concert, shares selfie with husband post event. See posts

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London, has shared a picture with her husband-singer Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Priyanka posted the photo in which she clicked a mirror selfie as she lay on a couch. Nick sat on the edge of the sofa next to her looking at the mirror. The picture was seemingly clicked inside the hotel room after Nick Jonas' concert. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra slays in black as she promotes Citadel in London, Paris Hilton loves her look)

Priyanka Chopra attended Nick Jonas' concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

In the photo, Priyanka was seen in the dress she wore to the event. Nick was seen folding the sleeve of his white shirt which he paired with black pants and sneakers. Priyanka held the phone above her and smiled in the picture. She wrote, "After he sells out a Royal Albert hall...(face holding back tears, nazar amulet and folded hands emojis)." She also added a heart eyes emoji to the photo.

Several videos and pictures of Priyanka from the concert also emerged online. In a clip, shared by a fan account on Instagram, she was seen grooving as the Jonas Brothers performed on stage. Her mother Madhu Chopra Jonas was also present at the concert with her. In several photos, she was seen dancing and also talking to someone inside the venue.

The actor also posed for pictures with fans outside the event venue. For the event, Priyanka wore a white and brown bodycon dress and also opted for a fur coat. In a video, Priyanka held Nick's hand as they walked towards a car. Nick was seen in a white outfit as he walked in front of Priyanka.

Reacting to the posts, a fan wrote, "Gosh when you think you can’t be any more glam.. you see PC.'' "Beautiful couple," read a comment. "Awww love a supportive wife and mother-in-law," said another person. "Priyanka and her mom are so supportive," commented another fan. "These two are the cutest," said a person.

Recently, Priyanka, Nick, and their daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas flew to India for the NMACC event. After that, they travelled to London where they celebrated Easter together.

Priyanka will be seen next in the spy web series Citadel, helmed by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. The series will be out on April 28.

Priyanka will also be seen in Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has Love Again in the pipeline. Fans will see her in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

