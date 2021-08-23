Priyanka Chopra has an emotional reaction to Nick Jonas’ photos from their LA home. See here

Nick Jonas, who kicked off the Remember This tour on Friday with his Jonas Brothers bandmates Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, shared pictures of himself unwinding at his home in Los Angeles with a drink in his hand. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, wished she was with him. She is currently in London for professional commitments.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nick wrote, “Replaying this incredible opening weekend of the #rememberthistour in my head as I kick back with a nice @villaone silver on the rocks w/ soda and lime. Can’t wait to get back out on stage on Wednesday night in San Diego! Love you all!”

Priyanka had an emotional reaction to the post. “Miss home,” she wrote, followed by a crying emoji. Meanwhile, fans showered love on Nick, with one even calling him her ‘imaginary husband’. Many even expressed their excitement to watch him and the Jonas Brothers perform live.

Nick Jonas shared pictures on Instagram and Priyanka Chopra said that she missed home.

Nick squeezed in a short trip to London earlier this month, to spend time with Priyanka, before the Remember This tour. Pictures of them canoodling at a restaurant went viral online. Her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, also accompanied them on their date.

Priyanka and Nick got married in dual ceremonies in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They often share romantic posts for each other. On her birthday this year, he shared a picture of her in a saree and wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you.”

Also see: Nick Jonas takes in Priyanka Chopra’s beauty as she gazes at rainbow, she says ‘you’re just perfect’. Watch

Over the last several months, Priyanka has been in London for work. She finished shooting for the romantic drama Text For You and is currently filming the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo Brothers, in which she plays a spy.

Priyanka’s other upcoming projects include The Matrix 4, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, a wedding-based reality show that she will collaborate with Nick on, and a Ma Anand Sheela biopic. She is also set to make her comeback in Bollywood with the road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which will feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif alongside her.