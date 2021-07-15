Priyanka Chopra ignored Prince William-Kate Middleton's arrival at Wimbledon? Here's what fans say

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova last week. Several famous celebrities including Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton were also present in the royal box.

Many pictures and videos from the event have surfaced online and fans are now hinting that Priyanka Chopra snubbed Prince William and Kate when they arrived at Wimbledon. Fans on Twitter said that when the royal couple entered the area, Priyanka was fixing her dress and didn't clap, then looked away without casting a glance at them.

A fan shared a video clip and tweeted, "it's Priyanka Chopra not applauding to the Prince's arrival for me." Another user reacting to the clip said, "'Lemme adjust my scarf in this moment'." A third fan said, "She seems to deliberately not even look at them. Love that." "She didn’t even acknowledge them once lol. It’s like William and Kate didn’t exist," tweeted another user. "Priyanka Chopra said I can scarf too for my friend Meghan Markle," said another.

Here are some more reactions:

Priyanka Chopra also watched the Men's Singles finals between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini. She had attended the game with socialite Natasha Poonawalla and James G Boulter. On Instagram, she shared pictures and wrote, "An amazing weekend at @wimbledon. Congratulations to @ashbarty and @djokernole on your incredible matches and victories. And a special thank you to Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and @ralphlauren for having me as your guest. ⁣ Best dates: @natasha.poonawalla @jamesgboulter (camera emoji)- @divya_jyoti."

Over the weekend, former Wimbledon champions Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova, actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell were also spotted at the game.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel in London. She will be seen next in Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Matrix 4.

Priyanka was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which she also produced. She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. She also released her memoir titled Unfinished earlier this year.