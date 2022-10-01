Priyanka Chopra interviews US Vice President Kamala Harris at White House as Nick Jonas babysits daughter Malti in NYC

Priyanka Chopra adds another new feather in her cap every now and then. The actor visited the White House on Friday and spoke with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum. Looking elegant in an yellow backless dress and matching heels, Priyanka asked the US Vice President some important questions over various topics like pay parity and gun laws in the US. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares pic with Malti Marie as she takes her out for a stroll

During the conversation, Priyanka also revealed that in her career of 22 years, this year she received equal pay on a job with a male co-actor for the first time.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks beside Priyanka Chopra during the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum in Washington, DC (Photographer: Leigh Vogel/Abaca/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

The actor also took to her Instagram Stories to share a few glimpses of her visit to Washington DC, especially the White House. She shared a picture of the Washington Monument, a glimpse inside the White House and a beverage she had, which had the presidential seal on it.

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from The White House while Nick Jonas shared a picture from New York.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared a picture of how he and daughter Malti were spending their time together in New York. He shared a picture of the two from their day picnic and captioned it, “Daddy daughter adventures in NYC.”

Priyanka recently also hailed the Supreme Court of India's ruling to legalise abortion in India irrespective of marital status. The court said that a woman should have “reproductive autonomy” to seek abortion without consulting a third party. Reacting to it on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “The right to choose. The only way it should be for women across the world. A progressive step forward!!!”

Priyanka made a name on the global stage after her American TV show, Quantico. Since then, she has worked in several Hollywood projects and has even bigger ones coming up. She will now be making her OTT debut with Prime Video's Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. She also has films like Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in pipeline. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but is yet to begin work on the same.

