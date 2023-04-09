Alaya F reacts to Priyanka Chopra calling her the next superstar: My hands were shaking while I was watching that interview

Recently, an interviewer asked actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas which Bollywood actor she thought could be the next superstar in the industry. To which the Desi Girl replied: “I really like Alaya Furniturewala; I think she has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else.” Naturally, when Alaya F first saw the interview, she was overwhelmed with emotion. “My hands were shaking while I was watching that interview... It was a surreal moment,” says the Freddy (2022) actor, adding, “Priyanka has always been my favourite. I love how she carries herself in interviews, I love her performances, her choices and how she has been representing our country so beautifully. There is no better feeling than having someone I have always admired say such an incredible thing about me. It was my happiest moment.”

Alaya F is currently shooting for her next film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

But, doesn’t that create pressure to be the best and not disappoint those who have such high hopes from her? The Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) actor agrees, but prefers to see it in a positive light. “I’m someone who has high expectations from myself as well. So knowing that there are people I admire who have that same expectation just motivates and pushes me so much to do and be my best.”

Alaya has multiple projects lined up, including Bade Miya Chote Miya, U-Turn and Sri and is having the best time. She says she loves everything about this industry and loves being a part of it. “The pressure is also fun, the highs are very fun. The lows also teach you so much if you are willing to learn from it. I really enjoy being a part of this world.”

While she has made headlines for gossip, link-up rumours and more, she believes that this is her “time to hustle”. “Even if it’s stupid speculation, stories, or whatever, at the end of the day, it’s still visibility. I understand that it’s not ideal, but if you want to look at the silver lining of everything, now is the time for me to be all out there. If people are speculating about my dating life, that’s already a good sign because it means that people care. So I feel like right now I’m looking at everything in a positive light. This is the time for me to work a little extra hard and set the foundation for what will then be the rest of my life”

