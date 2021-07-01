Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra lands 27th spot on Instagram Richlist, makes 3 crore per post: report
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra lands 27th spot on Instagram Richlist, makes 3 crore per post: report

Actor Priyanka Chopra is one of two Indians to feature on the annual Hopper Instagram Richlist. She took the number 27 spot while Virat Kohli was on 19th spot.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra is the highest paid Indian actor on the Instagram richlist.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has landed at the 27th spot on the Hopper Instagram Richlist year. With 64 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka is reportedly getting $403,000 ( 3 crore) for every promotional post she makes on the app.

The list is released annually and ranks celebs, sports personalities and others based on how much they charge for each of their promoted posts on Instagram. Last year, Priyanka was on the 19th spot with $271,000 earned per post. While her earnings per post have increased significantly, those of others have seen a much higher increase.

Priyanka Chopra ranked 27th on the list.

Cricketer Virat Kohli is the only other Indian on the list in the top 30. While last year, he was at spot 23, this time, he raced ahead of Priyanka to take the 19th spot with his 125 million followers getting him $680,000 ( 5 crore) per post.

The list is topped by Football star Cristiano Ronaldo once again. He has 295 million followers and earns $1,604,000 ( 11 crore) per post. Others on the list include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift.

Recently, Priyanka was announced as the new face of lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. Priyanka took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans, saying, "Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business this is exactly what I intend to do."

Also read: Anushka Sharma smiles as Virat Kohli dances with her dupatta in unseen pics from Zaheer-Sagarika's wedding

"It’s been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday’s announcement. It’s fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the worlds most iconic brands. I’m so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change," she added.

On Thursday, she was also announced at the face of makeup brand Max Factor. "Excited to announce that I am Max Factor’s Global Ambassador! Can’t wait to share this journey with you all. Join me as we step into a new light to reveal our Xtraordinary selves," she wrote on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra virat kohli instagram rich list

Related Stories

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan lauds fan for coming up with Krrish 4 plot involving Priyanka Chopra getting superpowers

PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:17 AM IST
music

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate second anniversary with wedding pics, Priyanka Chopra showers love

PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 08:18 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Ever had trouble with a pressure cooker lid? This video may feel relatable

‘You can train anywhere…’: Krunal Pandya’s workout video wows people

Couple gets married in hospital treating daughter so she can be a bridesmaid

Intense picture of trapped leopard being rescued in Assam goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP