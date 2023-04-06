Priyanka Chopra lost many films as she refused to do some scenes which she thought were not worth it: Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is in India with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra. The actor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming series Citadel, which had its Mumbai premiere on Tuesday. In a recent interview, Madhu spoke about Priyanka's career and how she lost out on films after she refused to do certain scenes. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas bring Malti Marie to India for the first time, share a kiss at airport. Watch

Priyanka Chopra with her mom Madhu Chopra. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World 2000, she joined films and made her acting debut in the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002), followed by her first Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Madhu said that it was nothing but ‘blind leading the blind’ in the start of Priyanka's film career as both her and the actor were new to Mumbai and they had no idea about how the film industry worked. Madhu recalled joining Priyanka for all her narrations and meetings. She also spoke about why Priyanka lost many movies.

“Both, she (Priyanka) and I were new to the film industry and the beauty industry. So, it was like one blind man leading another blind man. I had studied law and knew finance. So, I used to oversee her legal matter though she had good lawyers. I also overlooked her finances because I had knowledge. I had to be with her everywhere, be it narrations or meetings," Madhu said in a recent interaction with Josh Talks Asha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "One day we decided that she will not have any meetings, she will not go out anywhere, she will not fraternize after 7-7.30 in the evening. She stood firm on this decision. Aur fir kya karegi, kya nahi karegi, tehzeeb-tameez ke dayare ke andar, vo usne nahi kiye (she did not do what she was not comfortable with)... She lost many films because she refused to do some scenes which she thought are not worth it."

Madhu also said that she told Priyanka that she always had the option to choose another career, and that her Bollywood career was not 'do or die’. She said Priyanka was told that she could always go back and 'take up studies or take up some other career' as she had a lot of options.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka arrived in India on March 31. She was joined by singer-husband Nick Jonas as they brought daughter Malti to India for the first time. Nick had also joined Priyanka at the grand opening weekend of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, where she also danced on stage with Ranveer Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON