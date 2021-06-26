Priyanka Chopra makes her first trip to her restaurant Sona since its opening, here's what she ordered

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has returned to the United States and one of the first things she did was to visit her restaurant Sona. The restaurant, which offers a variety of Indian dishes, opened its doors to the public in March. However, Priyanka couldn't be present at the time owing to prior work commitments in the United Kingdom.

The actor was in London, wrapping up her series Citadel. Priyanka Chopra also finished shooting her movie Text For You there.

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and shared a video in which she was seen seated at a table laden with dishes. She shared the video with the caption, "The amazing Sona experience, finally (heart emoji)."

The video featured a plate of what appeared to be pakoras and prawns. She also shared a picture of a cone-shaped dosa served with chutneys. Priyanka's friends, who accompanied her during the meal, also shared a picture of the actor enjoying pani puri. It was previously revealed that Priyanka had come up with the idea of alcohol-infused pani puri.

Earlier this year, Priyanka shared a post announcing the opening of the restaurant. Priyanka shared pictures of the restaurant, along with a picture of her and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, attending a special prayer session. She wrote, "What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!"

"This has been a team effort all the way... from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions with @maneeshkgoyal, @davidrabin8, Chef @harinayak, and @mabowersinc, to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!" she added

Besides visiting Sona, Priyanka also made her way to a supermarket to see her newly-launched haircare products on display.