Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra makes her first trip to her restaurant Sona since its opening, here's what she ordered
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra makes her first trip to her restaurant Sona since its opening, here's what she ordered

Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona opened its doors to the public in March. The actor recently shared glimpses from her first visit.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her visit to her restaurant Sona.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has returned to the United States and one of the first things she did was to visit her restaurant Sona. The restaurant, which offers a variety of Indian dishes, opened its doors to the public in March. However, Priyanka couldn't be present at the time owing to prior work commitments in the United Kingdom.

The actor was in London, wrapping up her series Citadel. Priyanka Chopra also finished shooting her movie Text For You there.

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and shared a video in which she was seen seated at a table laden with dishes. She shared the video with the caption, "The amazing Sona experience, finally (heart emoji)."

The video featured a plate of what appeared to be pakoras and prawns. She also shared a picture of a cone-shaped dosa served with chutneys. Priyanka's friends, who accompanied her during the meal, also shared a picture of the actor enjoying pani puri. It was previously revealed that Priyanka had come up with the idea of alcohol-infused pani puri.

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of a dosa from her restaurant Sona.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas give glimpses into their home in new posts, she says it 'looks amazing'

Earlier this year, Priyanka shared a post announcing the opening of the restaurant. Priyanka shared pictures of the restaurant, along with a picture of her and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, attending a special prayer session. She wrote, "What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!"

"This has been a team effort all the way... from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions with @maneeshkgoyal, @davidrabin8, Chef @harinayak, and @mabowersinc, to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!" she added

Besides visiting Sona, Priyanka also made her way to a supermarket to see her newly-launched haircare products on display.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas priyanka chopra new york

Related Stories

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s ex-fiancee Ishita Kumar ties the knot. See pics

PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:26 AM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra gives shout-out to drag star Queen Priyanka for ‘absolutely stunning’ magazine cover

PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:13 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP