Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie giggle as they cross road together in Nick Jonas' sweet Mother's Day post for wife. Watch

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her second Mother's Day with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Sunday. Her husband-singer Nick Jonas dedicated a sweet post to her on Instagram along with a fun video of the mother-daughter duo. He also dedicated separate Mother's Day posts to mom Denise Jonas and mother-in-law Dr Madhu Chopra. Also read: Priyanka Chopra thanks daughter Malti for making her mom on Mother's Day

Nick Jonas shared a few pics of Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie.

Sharing a picture of Priyanka with Malti sitting on her shoulders and a video, Nick wrote on Instagram, “Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day.” Priyanka responded to his post, “I love you jaan. Thank you for making me a mama (kiss-eyes emoji).” The video shows Priyanka waiting to cross the road with Malti in her arms. Upon her turn, she runs on the road with Malti and the little one laughs with excitement. Nick is even heard saying, ‘hey Malti’ in the video.

Sharing a picture with Denise on his Instagram Stories, Nick wrote, “Happy Mother's Day mom. Love you so much.” He also shared a picture of Malti in his arms and Dr Madhu Chopra by his side as they posed on the banks of a river. “Happy Mother's Day to my incredible mother-in-law. Love you,” he wrote along with it.

Nick Jonas wished his mom and mother-in-law on Mother's Day.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed Malti via surrogacy last year. She was born premature but is now hale and hearty. Priyanka had recently revealed in an interview that when Nick or she is not with Malti, Madhu or Denise take care of the child and love to do so.

In her Mother's Day post, Priyanka hailed her mom as well as her mother-in-law. For her mom, she wrote, “My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!”

“Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed,” she added for her mother-in-law. For Malti, she wrote, “I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. It's the greatest honour of my life that you chose me.”

