Priyanka Chopra's birthday post for 'best friend' mom Madhu Chopra features dad Ashok Chopra, daughter Malti Marie

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared several throwback pictures and also penned a note for her mother Dr Madhu Chopra on her 70th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Priyanka posted a video montage giving a glimpse of her mother's journey in the last few decades. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares unseen pics from ‘queen’ Beyonce's London show, twins with mom Madhu Chopra in black)

Priyanka's video montage for Madhu

Priyanka Chopra shared a post on her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday.

The clip started with Madhu Chopra saying, "Love sometimes becomes larger than life and sometimes it becomes life itself." It then showed Madhu with her late husband Dr Ashok Chopra, young Priyanka and son Siddharth Chopra. The video also gave a peek of Madhu with her granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and son-in-law, singer Nick Jonas.

Madhu with Malti

The video also has glimpses of Madhu spending time with Malti, dancing with her family members, travelling countries with them, winning awards and goofing around with Priyanka. In the clip, Madhu said, "The blessings and support of the family is the cushion that save your a** if you fall. So prioritise and choose carefully the path you want to take because that is the life you alone will know."

Priyanka's note for Madhu

Sharing the clip, Priyanka captioned the post, "Sound on (speaker emoji). My dearest mama. The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child. The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet. The one who lives life king size everyday and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend."

"Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you. Your forever champion and fan," she concluded. Priyanka also added Katy Perry's song Roar as the background music.

Katrina wishes Madhu

Reacting to the post, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Happy birthday (cake emoji)." A fan said, "Seriously she is 70? I thought she js 55 something." A comment read, "Is she 70? Unbelievable!" "She doesn't look 70 at all. Inspiring!!!" said an Instagram user.

Priyanka's projects

Fans saw Priyanka in Citadel, which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Next, Priyanka will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa, to be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. She also has the upcoming movie Heads of State in the pipeline. lya Naishuller helms the project which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

