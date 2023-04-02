Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' date night included posing with auto-rickshaw. See quirky photoshoot pics

After wrapping up two days of events at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Priyanka Chopra shared photos of her 'date night' with husband Nick Jonas in Mumbai. They had an impromptu photo session on the streets of Mumbai with a rickshaw which she added to her post on Instagram. Priyanka also brought her one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Jonas to India for the first time and Nick is visiting India after several years as well. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss from Ranveer Singh after they dance to Gallan Goodiyaan at NMACC event. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended a fashion event at the NMACC in Mumbai on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared photographs of her outfit from day two of the NMACC launch in both a professional and non-professional setting. She wrote, "Date night and a (rickshaw emoji)…..with my forever guy @nickjonas." Nick Jonas and Priyanka smile at one another as they pose with the black and yellow Mumbai rickshaw.

She went on to thank those who helped put together her outfit for the event. She stated, "Thank you @stylebyami as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west! Like me! Thank you @amitaggarwalofficial for coming through and creating this handcrafted beauty with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion."

Priyanka said of her saree, "This beautiful outfit was created using a 65 year old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade)saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequins sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in. Thank you for your genius Amit and your gifted team."

Finally, she thanked the centre's patron and founder Nita Ambani for the invitation to Saturday night's event. She added, "Congratulations #NitaAmbani and @_iiishmagish for creating an incredible exhibition of the history Indian fashion at the @nmacc.india! So proud of this exquisite space and the potential it has to promote Indian Art and design."

Priyanka will next be seen in the Prime Video series Citadel on April 28 with Richard Madden. She is also appearing in the romantic comedy Love Again this May with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

